Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.