Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 716.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $543.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $545.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.