Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,905 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

PEP stock opened at $132.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

