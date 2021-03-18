Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,681 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 14.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 172,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $224.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

