Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,079 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,065,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after buying an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.