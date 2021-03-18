Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,348 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

