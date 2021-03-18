Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,992 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,925 shares of company stock valued at $44,390,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.74.

AVGO stock opened at $475.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.