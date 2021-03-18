Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,595 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iQIYI worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,858,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,537,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.