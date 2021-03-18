Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,662 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,041,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,282 shares during the period.

TME stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

