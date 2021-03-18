Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 7,526 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $125.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average is $122.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.