Penta Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 85.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Penta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $277,879.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penta has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.95 or 0.00664300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00072068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026342 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035509 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

