Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $1,118.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,065,850 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

