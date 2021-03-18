Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post sales of $51.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the lowest is $49.81 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $50.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $198.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $204.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $200.71 million, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $206.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $679.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

