pEOS (PEOS) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 36.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $315.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.72 or 0.00457913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00061360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00057887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00661014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

