Pepemon Pepeballs Market Cap Reaches $4.91 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $350.82 or 0.00587239 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00452108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00061640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00648538 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

