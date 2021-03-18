PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.