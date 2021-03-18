PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,648,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,625 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 4.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.70% of PepsiCo worth $1,430,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.68. 240,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

