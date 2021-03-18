PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 9,648,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,918,000 after acquiring an additional 737,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.74. 267,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

