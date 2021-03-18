Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 568,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 781,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $89.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.79.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.