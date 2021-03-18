Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares fell 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.87. 943,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,812,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $617.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

