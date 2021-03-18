Perlin Market Cap Reaches $73.47 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Perlin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Perlin has a total market cap of $73.47 million and approximately $18.07 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.86 or 0.00626264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00034445 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

