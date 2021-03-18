Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.63

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.63 and traded as high as $7.74. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 12,098 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

