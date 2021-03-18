Permission Coin (ASK) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $17.42 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00456976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00138178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.00662384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00076206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

Permission Coin Coin Trading

