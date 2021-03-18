Perpetual Protocol Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $198.61 million and approximately $25.03 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $9.11 or 0.00016452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00477059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00064806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00150719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.27 or 0.00673900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00079999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

