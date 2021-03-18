Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Geoffrey M. Parker Purchases 2,500 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 859,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,611. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.38, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

