Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Down 10.4%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.62. 668,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,123,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSNL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

