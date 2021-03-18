Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.63-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

