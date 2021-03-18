Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.66 bln for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.63-0.66 EPS.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.66.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates in the pet health and wellness business. It is involved in the retailing of pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers various services, such as outpatient veterinary care services through Vetco clinics; tele-veterinarian services; pet health insurance; grooming; and in-store and online training.

