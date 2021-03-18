P&F Industries (PFIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

P&F Industries stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.64.

In other P&F Industries news, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 10,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $68,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,624.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $27,382.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,520.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $425,888 in the last ninety days. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

