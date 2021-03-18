Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6,755.3% in the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 1,844,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,386 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

PFE stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 294,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,275,922. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.