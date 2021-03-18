Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,110 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $95,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,275,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

