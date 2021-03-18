Phala Network (PHA) Reaches Market Cap of $157.82 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $157.82 million and $22.17 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00050698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00626860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00034045 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,645,045 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

