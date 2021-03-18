Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $57.38 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $57.38 million and approximately $783,600.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

