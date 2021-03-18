Phantomx (PNX) Market Capitalization Tops $22,593.63

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Phantomx has a market cap of $22,593.63 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.66 or 0.00390767 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005291 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029785 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.68 or 0.04738547 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

