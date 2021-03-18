PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). William Blair also issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $4.31 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

