Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.21.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

