Phoenixcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.48 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $138.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,067.81 or 0.99921334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00039421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.93 or 0.00392208 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00286277 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.65 or 0.00749659 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00078539 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001935 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,111,450 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

