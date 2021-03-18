PhoenixDAO Achieves Market Cap of $4.06 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $286,619.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.72 or 0.00457913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00061360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00057887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00661014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

