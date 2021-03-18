Phore (PHR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,255.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Phore has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $4,255.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019573 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,608,141 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

