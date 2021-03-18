Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 6,016,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,677,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 12.85.
About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.