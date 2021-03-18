Phunware (PHUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Phunware to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHUN stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 12.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

Get Phunware alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.