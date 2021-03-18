PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Acquires $86,043.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00.

Shares of PHX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.99. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,665. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 309.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

