Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.57% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $95,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.