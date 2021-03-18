Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce $130.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.72 million and the highest is $131.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $137.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $523.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 286,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

