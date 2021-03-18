Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $190.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock’s current price.

PDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 676,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,627. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.83 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 48,260 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.