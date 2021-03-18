Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.57, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,619,446.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $83,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,901 shares of company stock worth $6,581,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after buying an additional 1,506,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after buying an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after buying an additional 700,569 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

