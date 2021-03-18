Pinkcoin Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $23,585.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00394131 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005181 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030360 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.35 or 0.04570844 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,217,166 coins and its circulating supply is 425,956,730 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

