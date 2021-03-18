Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $4,965,648.48 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06.

On Monday, January 25th, Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60.

On Thursday, January 21st, Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,076,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,062,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

