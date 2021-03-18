Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $69.11 and last traded at $69.39. Approximately 13,549,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,266,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

Specifically, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $4,965,648.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,273,725 shares of company stock worth $95,003,815 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of -110.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,502,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

