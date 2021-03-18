Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Larry R. Grillot Sells 500 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.88. 3,454,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,174. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

